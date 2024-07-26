United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total value of $929,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $336.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

