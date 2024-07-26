Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.400-16.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.14.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.13. 940,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

