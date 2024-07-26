Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.