USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

