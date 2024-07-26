USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.550 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. 73,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $811.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares in the company, valued at $304,903.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.