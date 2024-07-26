Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 42,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average daily volume of 8,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

