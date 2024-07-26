Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.39. 58,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,314. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

