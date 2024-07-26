Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 255,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

