Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,634 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

