Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.31. 9,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $9,687,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14,693.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

