Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.31. 9,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average of $235.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $255.91.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
