VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.13

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $27.20. VEON shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 11,425 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

