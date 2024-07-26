Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.08.

VLTO stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

