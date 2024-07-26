Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Veralto Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

