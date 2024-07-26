Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock worth $354,931,478 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

