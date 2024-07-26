Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 10,519 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 809.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CW traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,893. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $188.71 and a 52-week high of $288.44.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
