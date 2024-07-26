Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 74,452 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 268.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.13. 1,352,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

