Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.68. 96,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

