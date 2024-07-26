Vident Advisory LLC Buys 9,615 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $49,804,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 266,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

