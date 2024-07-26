Vident Advisory LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 1,139,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.31. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.