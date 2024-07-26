Vident Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 42.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 169,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,287. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

