Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 294,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,395. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

