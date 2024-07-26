Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

