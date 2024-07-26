Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Brady as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 26,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

