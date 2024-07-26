Vident Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after acquiring an additional 727,764 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $473,568,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 380,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,576. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.