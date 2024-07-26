Vident Advisory LLC Sells 39,023 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 1,443,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

