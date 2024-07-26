VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 397.20 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 397.20 ($5.14). 15,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 48,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.85).

VietNam Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 391.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.51. The company has a market capitalization of £109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.57 and a beta of 0.63.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.