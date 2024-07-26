Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $159.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

