Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 8.2%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $73.50. Approximately 6,089,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,681,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

