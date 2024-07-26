Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 754,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

