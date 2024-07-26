VR Education (LON:VRE) Shares Up 5.4%

VR Education Holdings Plc (LON:VRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.95 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.24). Approximately 1,190,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 340,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).
VR Education Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £53.52 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a current ratio of 28.86, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.45.
VR Education Company Profile
VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.
