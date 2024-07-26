Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 324,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.