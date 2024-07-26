Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $563.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

