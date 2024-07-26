Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00041492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,126,762 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

