Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,679,000 after purchasing an additional 192,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Warner Music Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,319,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

