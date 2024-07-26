Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$242.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$236.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$226.55. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$174.74 and a 52-week high of C$251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$193.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.