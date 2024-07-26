Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $200.00 at TD Cowen

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $185.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.23. 730,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,103. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

