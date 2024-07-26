Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $229.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

