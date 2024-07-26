Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.72. Approximately 2,175,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,175,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Wayfair Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

Wayfair last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

