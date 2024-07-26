Wedbush Raises BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $115.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hovde Group upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.94. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

