Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

7/17/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2024 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2024 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Baidu Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,225,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

