Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS):

7/15/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/12/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.20. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

