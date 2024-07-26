Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Acquires Shares of 595 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,711. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.45. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

