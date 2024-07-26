Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Has $205,000 Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. trimmed its position in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned 0.05% of FCF US Quality ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FCF US Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS TTAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,467 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $397.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.96. FCF US Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

FCF US Quality ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

FCF US Quality ETF Company Profile

The FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. TTAC was launched on Sep 28, 2016 and is managed by FCF Advisors.

