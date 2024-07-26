Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Invests $241,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 678.8% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 663,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

