Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 86.9% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,487 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock remained flat at $4.84 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

