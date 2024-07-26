Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $4.25

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.95 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

