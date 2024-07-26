Wells Fargo & Company Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Trading Down 0.7 %

SLM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 348,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,958. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SLM by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SLM by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

