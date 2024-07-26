Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,267. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

