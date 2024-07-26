WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading Up 16.7%

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 71,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

WesCan Energy Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

