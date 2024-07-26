WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.980-16.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.98-16.38 EPS.

NYSE:WEX traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. 521,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.08.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

